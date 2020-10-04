Greenville restaurants relieved by Governor McMaster’s new order

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Governor McMaster lifted some COVID restrictions on restaurants Friday.

Restaurants will now be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Chef Samuel Dominguez says he put his life into starting his restaurant downtown Greenville, Maestro’s Bistro and Dinner Club.

Dominguez planned to open the doors of the restaurant two days after Governor McMaster put tight restrictions on food and beverage venues.

Having to delay the opening and then only operating at half capacity he says made him question the restaurant’s future.

However, when Governor McMaster announced Friday that restaurants could now allow full capacity seating he says his fears were eased.

“That’s huge for a small business to open at 100% capacity. It’s a tremendous help. You know, all this pandemic, it hurt,” Dominguez said. “It has food and beverage very very very hard.”

Dominguez said he’d be surprised if any restaurant owner decided to still only allow 50% of customers because ​of how COVID-19 has hurt the food and beverage industry financially.

Assistant manager at Cantinflas, Isaac Meza, started at the restaurant a month into the pandemic

he said stepping into a new position and having to follow so many restrictions was hard on him and his customers.

“With us sometimes we forget to put on our gloves in so it’s challenging to see where people are at with that but a lot has changed in terms of the structure of our restaurant,” Meza said.

However, Meza says he was thrilled to hear the news Friday that normalcy for restaurants is around the corner.

“That’s always hard to tell people we can’t host them but that’s one of the things I’m really looking forward to especially inside here we can take all the reserve signs off the table and really work at full capacity,” Meza said.

Restaurant staff members will still be required to wear masks and the 11 pm alcohol cut off is still in effect.