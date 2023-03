GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville said a road will be closed Tuesday for the next month to complete utility work.

City officials said East Camperdown Way near Falls Park will be closed beginning at 7 a.m.

Falls Street will be open to local traffic with access to provide to businesses and the Grand Bohmian Lodge, officials said.

A detour along Calvin to East Broad streets will be in place.