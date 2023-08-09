GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville road was named after the founder of the Spinx Company on Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation honored Stewart Spinks by naming a portion of East Washington Street after him.

“Stewart Spinks Road” is where the original Spinx store was located over 50 years ago, and where the company’s headquarters are currently located.

Stewart Spinks commented on how he never imagined he would receive an honor like this one.

“You cannot possibly think that, where I came from, that I would be in a place to have a road named after me,” Spinks said.

The Spinx Company currently has 82 stores across the Carolinas.