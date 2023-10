GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville road will close in late October for construction.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said Roper Mountain Road Extension will be closed beginning Monday, October 23.

Drivers traveling between Roper Mountain Road and Pelham Road will be detoured to Frontage Road.

SCDOT said work will be done to build approaches for a new bridge over Rocky Creek.

Motorists are asked to use caution while navigating around the closure.