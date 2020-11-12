Greenville salutes Veterans on national holiday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A rainy Wednesday, dozens of folks honored service men and women at a Veterans Day ceremony.

Rain or shine, either way Veterans in Greenville said they were going to show up to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Cleveland Park.

Veterans who fought in all different branches of the military from all different wars shared their stories on the day dedicated to the brave men and women who have been on the front lines to protect American freedoms.

United States Veteran Jerry Brock said Wednesday was for those who died in the line of duty, “We actually remember the ones that did not come back.”

Also, those who survived.

President of the foothills chapter of Vietnam Veterans, Patrick Ramsey, served many years in the military.

He said, it’s what he loved to do.

“Four years in the Marine Corps and Vietnam, and then six years Air Force Reserve. Eleven years after I got out of service, they called me and I went back,” Ramsey said.

For him, he was going to show up Wednesday no matter the conditions outside.

“Well it’s going to be raining, so what? We’ve been wet before. Long time before, we had a gun in our hands,” Ramsey said.

He said honoring soldiers is a must.

“We had to come out here and honor those who served with us, and before us, and after us,” Ramsey said. “This is for all Veterans, and it’s just one thing we had to do.”

The stories these Veterans told were accompanied by the playing of Taps, and an honorary wreath hanging in front of the Vietnam Memorial.

