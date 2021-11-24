Greenville Salvation Army prepares meals for dozens in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many are doing last minute shopping and preparing for Thursday’s big meal with family and friends but those who serve others are hard at work to feed the body and the soul.

“This is the single most important day of the year for me,” Joseph Becker, the kitchen and pantry supervisor at the Salvation Army said.

The work has already started at Greenville’s Salvation Army to serve the biggest meal of the year.

“Turkey with dressing and cranberry sauce and gravy. As well as collard greens, mac and cheese, pumpkin pie and pecan pie,” Becker said.

He said the outpouring of donations and volunteering has been overwhelming this year.

“We get the most people bringing us goods, the most people in search of their Thanksgiving,” he said.

He said all of the organizations come together this time of year to make sure everyone receives a thanksgiving meal.

“Miracle Hill Ministries provides us with turkeys every yer, they are incredibly generous with that and they are actually able to slice them for us,” Becker said.

Becker said being able to give the gift of a Thanksgiving meal is fulfilling.

“One of our most important social experiences with our families with our friends is dining together,” he said.

He shared what he’s grateful for this year.

“I am thankful that despite the ongoing pandemic I have received even more, probably the most donations I have ever seen since working here,” Becker said.

And he said that’s what this season of giving is truly all about.

“Despite all the struggle we’ve been through as a country people are more willing to help than ever. And I think it’s because of that struggle they know other people have it worse and they want to help,” Becker said.

Meals are also being prepared for the entire community so if you need somewhere to go on Thursday head to the Salvation Army from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for that community meal.