Greenville Scottish Games canceled for second year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Scottish Games Board of Directors announced Friday that it will be canceling their events for May.

The 2021 Greenville Scottish Games were set to kick off on Saturday, May 29 at Furman University.

The Board of Directors said their top priority is “always to consider the health and well-being of all who enjoy this unique celebration of Scottish Heritage.”

According to the press release, the Greenville Scottish Games will produce a few smaller events in April and May. More information about those events will be released by the end of March.