GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Greenville is gearing up for another busy weekend full of basketball. You can experience March Madness at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, just one of two venues across the Country hosting the NCAA women’s basketball Sweet 16 and Elite 8.”

The tournament will begin on Friday and last until Monday. The winner of Sunday and Monday nights games will advance to the Final 4. Greenville Police say they are preparing for large crowds and will be helping pedestrians cross the street into the arena, as well as patrolling traffic and working inside, ensuring everyone is safe.

“It is usually pretty busy from years past,” PIO for the City of Greenville Police Jonathan Bragg said. “We had pretty decent crowds show up. We will have several officers working out there, we expect it to be a busy few days.”

Local restaurants say they are expecting large crowds as people travel from all over the Country to visit Greenville and hopefully watch their team make a run in the tournament.

“We are expecting another busy weekend,” General Manager of Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Clay Howard said. “This past Saturday was the busiest day we have ever had. It was a record-breaking sales day for us. We are looking to keep up the pace.”

Those in the restaurant industry are crediting the City of Greenville for continuing to attract big events that bring in big crowds for their business.

Yee-Haw Brewing Company says they are excited to have a venue like the Bon Secours Wellness Arena so close, allowing them to be a popular spot for food and drinks, and help fans enjoy their stay.

“It (Greenville) has just been growing since I first started working downtown,” Howard said. “It has just been absolutely booming and it hasn’t shown any sign of stopping yet.

We’re big fans of it. Having all the people in town, a lot of people get to see Greenville for the first time and just having people come here is just always a treat.”

The defending National Champions and Number One seed South Carolina Gamecocks will also make their return to Greenville and play on Saturday.