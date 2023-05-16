GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Hills Shopping Center is getting a facelift complete with the addition of a new shopping location, Sprout Farmers Market.

It was announced today that Aston Properties is making the multi-million-dollar investment to add the new healthy grocer, known for their natural and organic products. The group is also looking to re-imagine the center, making improvements that will include updated facades, landscaping, patios, storefronts and parking lot repairs to the location originally built in 1975.

Construction is scheduled to begin this year with the store set to be officially open to customers in 2024.

Source: Hughes Agency

Source: Hughes Agency

“We are thrilled to open our second location in the Greenville market, bringing to the community a wide selection of quality healthy products that cater to any dietary needs,” said David McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts. “Sprouts offers fresh seasonal produce, custom-cut meats, vitamins and supplements, ready-to-eat meals, dietary options such as gluten-free or paleo, and thousands of other natural, organic, non-GMO, vegan and plant-based products. We can’t wait for our Greenville neighbors to see the new store.”