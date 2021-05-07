Greenville spa holds Mother’s Day diaper drive for local non-profit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodhouse Day Spa in the Magnolia Park shopping center is offering specials for moms celebrating Mother’s Day and holding a diaper and wipe drive for mothers recovering from addiction.

The Family Effect Serenity Place is a program within the Phoenix Center of Greenville. The Family Effect supports Phoenix Center programs, raises funds and recruits volunteers.

Serenity Place is a treatment facility for mothers and their preschool age children to stay and recover from substance abuse disorder simultaneously.

Woodhouse Day Spa is holding a diaper and wipe drive from May 7-9 at the spa. You can drop off size newborn to 5T when they’re open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Spa is located ay 1025 Woodruff Road Suite J101 in Greenville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store