Greenville spa holds Mother’s Day diaper drive for local non-profit

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodhouse Day Spa in the Magnolia Park shopping center is offering specials for moms celebrating Mother’s Day and holding a diaper and wipe drive for mothers recovering from addiction.

The Family Effect Serenity Place is a program within the Phoenix Center of Greenville. The Family Effect supports Phoenix Center programs, raises funds and recruits volunteers.

Serenity Place is a treatment facility for mothers and their preschool age children to stay and recover from substance abuse disorder simultaneously.

Woodhouse Day Spa is holding a diaper and wipe drive from May 7-9 at the spa. You can drop off size newborn to 5T when they’re open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Spa is located ay 1025 Woodruff Road Suite J101 in Greenville.