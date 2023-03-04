GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested a man in connection to a Thursday bank robbery.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, Dion Antwan Dickson, 27, was arrested Friday afternoon by deputies from his department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickson is accused of robbing HomeTrust Bank, located at 8599 Pelham Road, Thursday.

Flood said Dickson was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center to await a bond hearing. Deputies charged him with Bank Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.