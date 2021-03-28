Greenville speaks out against hate crimes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Across the country people are standing up against Asian hate after the shooting in Atlanta. In Greenville, people joined the movement Saturday.

March 16th was a dark day in America.

Eight people were shot and killed that day, six of them were Asian American women.

Since then, fears of anti-Asian bias has sparked in the country.

Something Anna Ogawa, who is of Asian decent, says her family has dealt with for years.

Ogawa said, “Just hearing stories about my dad, he came here for college and having to just dive into this whole other culture, and he’s been looked at as a completely different person.”

Saturday, the Upstate is doing it’s part to tear that down.

“The discrepancy and the violence that just happe to our chinese and asian brothers and sisters, it needs to be done away with,” Upstate Pastor Gail Rollerson said.

People gathering in support of the Asian American community, calling for change.

Rollerson said, “We’re trying to rally together in unity and strength that we will be on one accord for all nationalities, for all race, for all creed, for all color. Not just for one particular race, but for every race, for every nationality,”

Saying there’s no more room for hate.

“I want us all to begin to try to love one another, try to get along, try to embrace our differences and to embrace diversity as one,” Rollerson said.

To see people raising their voices on this issue, Osawa says gives her hope.

“I think just seeing the rallies and seeing everyone come together as one has been really magical,” Osawa said.

Officials say they can’t confirm yet if the shooting was racially motivated, but police were able to identify a suspect. He is custody.

