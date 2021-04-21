Greenville Swamp Rabbits players tour park ahead of ‘Stick It to Cancer’ game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey team visited Cancer Survivor’s Park on Wednesday for a tour with park officials.

Swamp Rabbits players and staff toured the Cancer Survivor’s Park ahead of their ‘Stick It To Cancer’ game happening on May 1st at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Players wore special black and pink cancer awareness themed jerseys during the tour. The game-worn jerseys will later be auctioned off to benefit the Cancer Survivor’s Park Alliance.

According to staff, the park provides a unique blend of gathering spaces and natural walkways that provide a place of renewal and healing for anyone who visits.

“We hope everybody comes out and supports the game on May 1st and I hope they win but more importantly to bring awareness to cancer survivors, cancer survivorship and this beautiful space in downtown Greenville that a lot of people don’t know is here to honor and celebrate survivors,” Kay Roper, executive director for the Cancer Survivor’s Park Alliance.

The park spans 6.8 acres along the Swamp Rabbit Trail and intends to create a space for celebration, learning, healing and hope.

