GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville Taproom announced its doors will be closing permanently after this weekend.

Pour Taproom located on Fall Parks Drive has been open for six years, but due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the doors will close permanently after Sunday.

On Pour Taproom’s Facebook page, the owner said “this has been the most difficult decision.”

Since 2015, Pour Taproom has been Greenville’s first 100 percent self-serve bar.

The owners of Pour Taproom said, “Greenville, it’s been a pleasure serving you these past 6 years!”