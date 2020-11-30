Greenville Tech company Merit Technologies offers tips for shopping online safely on Cyber Monday

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Technology company Merit Technologies CIO James Edwards said his most important piece of advice would be to get a credit card and use it for online purchases.

While everyone can’t have a credit card or doesn’t use it wisely, if you can master that, then the credit card company is responsible if the fraud happens on the card and your money in your debit account is protected.

Edwards said be mindful to only shop at websites you are familiar with or can find reputable information about. He said to keep an eye out for fake email or links in social media to items that will take you to website or expose your personal information to cyber scammers.

Edwards said contactless payment like Apple Pay or Google Pay can help you to avoid physically touching anything or handing off your card but is only as safe as the wireless connection the company or location is using.

He said switch up your passwords, use two step authentication with a prompt to email or your phone, helps keep your log in information safe too.

