GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An employee of Greenville Technical College is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars of funds from the school.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 53-year-old Jennifer Leigh Price was charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds valued at $10,000 or more.

According to warrants, Price was employed as the bursar at the college when she used more than $10,000 in Greenville Tech funds for her everyday living expenses.

SLED said they were requested to investigate by the Greenville Technical College Police Department.

Price was arrested and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.