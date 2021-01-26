Tech expert teaches how to improve video conferencing appearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Phil Yanov with Tech After 5, a social networking and tech group, said it’s time people think about how they look on video conferences.

Yanov said there are a few things you can do for little money and thought, like making sure your camera lens is at eye level when you make your call.

“Often people use a mobile phone so it’s shaking when you hold it or a laptop where the camera is shooting up your nose,” Yanov said.

A light can make a big difference as well making sure it’s shining on your face and not behind you, causing your face to be dark.

For clear audio, Yanov recommends investing in a pair of headphones with a Bluetooth speaker for clear audio rather than a receiver hanging on a wire near your mouth.