Tech expert teaches how to improve video conferencing appearance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Phil Yanov with Tech After 5, a social networking and tech group, said it’s time people think about how they look on video conferences.

Yanov said there are a few things you can do for little money and thought, like making sure your camera lens is at eye level when you make your call.

“Often people use a mobile phone so it’s shaking when you hold it or a laptop where the camera is shooting up your nose,” Yanov said.

A light can make a big difference as well making sure it’s shining on your face and not behind you, causing your face to be dark.

For clear audio, Yanov recommends investing in a pair of headphones with a Bluetooth speaker for clear audio rather than a receiver hanging on a wire near your mouth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories