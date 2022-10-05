GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — State leadership joined officials from Greenville Technical College and Prisma Health Wednesday to break ground on the new Prisma Health Center for Health and Life Sciences.

The new structure will be three stories tall, with 125,000 square feet of space for high tech facilities, including classrooms, faculty space, and medical imaging suites, ultrasound suites and more. College leadership projects the new facility will impact 90 percent of students upon completion.

“We are extremely excited,” Greenville Technical College President Keith Miller said, “because the impact it will have not only on our students, but the entire community.”

The new facility will bear Prisma Health’s name because the hospital gifted $1.5 million to make the facility happen. Hospital leadership said the system is also the largest employer of Greenville Tech grads.

“Together, Prisma Health, Greenville Technical College and the Greenville Tech Foundation are committed to making a local and state impact by attracting, preparing and retaining talent for high-impact healthcare careers and to align with the workforce needs and the needs of the community,” Prisma Health Executive Vice President Dr. Jonathan Gleason said.

Upon completion of the new building, the college said it will focus efforts on renovating older buildings.