Greenville Technical College releases information about data breach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Technical College release information Friday about a data breach that happened back on August 27.

GTC discovered certain files on its system were infected with malware impacting the institution’s ability to access those systems, according to a press release from the college.

The college launched an investigation aided by cyber security specialists. State and federal law enforcement agencies were also notified about the breach.

The college said it has been working to determine what information was accessed and how.

The school said information about faculty, staff and students may have been accessed. That information could include: name, address, Social Security number, driver’s license / identification card number, financial account information, credit/debit card number, digital signature, electronic identification number, email address/username and password, date of birth, and/or student record information.

GTC said it is actively working to implement security measures to prevent any similar breaches in the future.

