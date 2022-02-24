GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that Greenville will be the host of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the three-year contract with the city on Thursday. Greenville was the host site in 2005, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The tournament will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown.

“The past success of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has provided the motivation for our return to Greenville,” Sankey said in a release from the conference.

“The three-year commitment for Greenville to serve as the home for our tournament is due in great part to the city’s hospitality, organization and passion for the event, as well as the quality of the arena and lodging for our teams. We look forward to once again partnering with our hosts in Greenville to provide a memorable experience for SEC student-athletes, coaches and fans in the years ahead.”

“Our new, multi-year agreement to host the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament reconfirms the Arena’s commitment to support women’s sports, and it is a privilege to host such a prestigious event,” said Bon Secours Wellness Arena General Manager Beth Paul.

“The level of Tournament play is unparalleled, and we strive to deliver an unforgettable experience for student-athletes and their families, as well as thousands of fans who travel to Greenville to be a part of this esteemed and celebrated event.”

The 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena, March 2-6.