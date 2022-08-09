GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Preparations are underway for the grand opening of Greenville’s new entertainment district next to Flour Field.

“It’s really going to be transformational project for not just the drive or flour field but for the entire west end,” said Greenville Drive Community Coordinator Jeff Brown.

It’s been two years in the making, but District 356 is ready to play ball.

For baseball fans, it might look a bit familiar.

“We’ve modeled the street after Jersey Street at Fenway Park which is right outside the ballpark in Boston,” Brown said.

The city said the goal, is to bring more life to Greenville Drive games.

“It acts as an entertainment district if you think of live music, food trucks and street games and performers that really activate the baseball games,” Brown said.

The city said the development of the West End started with the addition of Flour Field years ago, and District 356 just makes it better.

“The idea of taking Field Street and turning it into yet another venue for pregame activities for parties, adding additional restrooms and infrastructure and gathering areas, all of those things are just a piece of this partnership that the city and the drive have had,” said Greenville spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

The team will host a ribbon cutting Wednesday, and they want the Upstate to join them in celebrating this exciting time for the city.

“We’re going to activate the street in a way with inflatables and games and music and lights, so the community should come out tomorrow night, it’s our green day celebration which is Greenville’s annual birthday party during the drive game that night,” Brown said.

The ribbon cutting is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m., but the team said you may want to get there around 5:30 p.m. to find parking.