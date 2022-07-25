GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Beginning in September, the city of Greenville will install uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units and battery backups to its 203 traffic signals.

“When the main power goes out, it will trigger this unit to come on and allow our signals to continue in operation,” explained Clint Link, Director of Engineering Services for Greenville.

It is a battery-operated system that will be used as a back-up power supply during emergencies. If power is knocked out in a storm, the units are designed to keep the traffic signal working.

“Our current process of deploying generators to get our signals up and running is just becoming more and more challenging to keep up,” said Link.

Link said the UPS units will be installed to existing traffic signals first. Signals that are installed in the future will receive the technology as well.

The project is being funded by a $1.6 million Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond approved by the city council. The city said battery backups will make the roads safer for drivers.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Teresa Dick. “There’s so much traffic downtown. When the lights aren’t working, it can get really confusing.”

“I think it would be good for our city for the safety of residents living around the area,” added Tyler Meece.

The battery backups are also expected to improve efficiency. When signals previously went out, police officers were called in to direct traffic.

“We will not have to devote officers to directing traffic at intersections, freeing us up to respond to other calls for service,” said Sgt. Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.

According to the city, the batteries are “green,” rechargeable, and can last for 10 years.

The city plans to have the backups installed on its traffic signals within the next year.