Greenville voters brave the rainy weather to cast their ballots, wait hours

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Time is running out with less than one week left until Election Day, and over 1 million voters in South Carolina have already casted their ballots.

Despite the tropical storms headed our way, early in-person absentee voting locations were packed with dedicated voters shielding from the rain using umbrellas, or cloaked in their ponchos, eager to make their voices heard and votes count.

“As we all know, the whole world is in chaos. If we don’t vote for the people making the decisions for us, then things are never going to change. Now that I have that right to vote and people fought for that right for me to be able to vote, I’m going to use it,” M. Brockman, a Greenville County voter, said.

James Ridgeway, a Greenville County voter, said he tried to vote three times on Wednesday at the in-person absentee satellite location in Simpsonville. Ridgeway said lines were long during his previous attempts, each time he hoped to arrive and see a much shorter line. To his dismay, the line was still long on his third attempt and he decided it’s best to just weather it out.

“I just want my voice heard. I like the way things are going in the country and I want to continue on,” Ridgeway said.

Both the Greenville County Elections Office and Simpsonville locations had lines wrapped around the buildings and some voters said lines were still taking two hours or more despite the weather.

“I wanted to go ahead and get it out the way. Why wait? I had the opportunity to go ahead and vote today. I came and it was raining and the line was wrapped around the building, but I decided to just stay and vote,” Brockman said.

For more information satellite precincts in Greenville, click here.