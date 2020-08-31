Greenville Water flushes lines to schools to prevent Legionella

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Water said they have flushed several water mains after reports of Legionella at multiple schools in the United States.

The preventative measure is being done after multiple schools in Ohio and Pennsylvania reported Legionella cases, according to Greenville Water.

Legionella bacteria can grow in the water of plumbing in large buildings – between the water meter and the tap – after not being used for long periods of time.

Greenville Water said that all water mains leading to hydrants on all Greenville County School properties were flushed at the beginning of August. The flushing removed older water out of buildings and allows fresh, disinfected water in.