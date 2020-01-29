Greenville Water online, phone payment systems back to normal

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Water says online and phone payments are all back to normal after a cyberattack last week.

Customers can now resume paying online through the Greenville Water website, using the automated phone system, in-person at the office on West Broad Street, or at any of their CheckFreePay locations, the company said.

Greenville Water also said that customer service representatives were “working diligently to ensure all of our customers’ water needs are fully addressed.”

Company officials said last week that they were the target of an international cyber-attack which interrupted the company’s network connectivity.

In a statement to 7News, the company said they have no reason to believe that any confidential information was accessed without authorization as a result of the attack.

The company said they have been in contact with the FBI as the investigation into the cyberattack continues.