GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Water experienced a water main break that may affect the water service in the Six Mile area.

The break occurred late Thursday night into Friday morning and was immediately addressed according to officials.

Greenville Water said crews are working to correct the problem as quickly as possible and will notify its customers when the issue is resolved.

Customers may experience an interruption of service or a reduction in normal water pressure until repairs are completed.

Once repaired, officials said the affected areas will be thoroughly flushed and tested to ensure that no contamination has occurred.

Anyone with questions concerning this notice should call Greenville Water at (864) 241-6000.