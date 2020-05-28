Greenville Water Works issues tips for flushing stagnant water from pipes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Water Works released several tips for flushing stagnant water from pipes that have not been used due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As businesses and buildings reopen, Greenville Water Works wants to make sure property managers are being proactive about flushing stagnant water from their pipes and improving their water quality. Flushing pipes will help reduce any possible lead levels or bacterial growth after prolonged periods of non-use, according to the release.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Greenville Water recommend the following:

Faucets: Run at full flow for at least 2 minutes

Toilets: Flush at least twice (this will help to move fresh water through the plumbing)

Showers: Run at full flow for at least 2 minutes

Other Appliances/Apparatus: We recommend flushing other appliances and apparatus thoroughly, at full flow, bringing fresh water into the system. If you have an appliance, such as a refrigerator or ice maker that has a filter, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for replacing water filters upon completion of flushing.

