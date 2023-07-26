GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman has been found guilty in federal court in two separate fraud schemes.

51-year-old Robin Lee Johnson was found guilty on July 12 of three counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Johnson operated a temporary staffing company named Global Staffing Solutions.

She then sold the company’s accounts receivable to another local company, Capital Business Funding.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Global Staffing Solutions did not actually provide temporary employees to any businesses but Johnson sent multiple fraudulent emails and other documents which showed that worked had been provided and that they Global was owed money.

Johnson obtained more than $406,000 from Capitol Business Funding based on the fraudulent documents.

In the second case, Johnson was found guilty Wednesday of six counts of uttering counterfeit securities.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Johnson obtained and deposited six counterfeit checks totaling more than $185,000.

Prosecutors said the checks were purported to be from National Lending, a company in San Diego, which Johnson knew from being on their mailing list and receiving their marketing materials.

Johnson deposited the checks into her Bank of America account and was able to withdraw cash and transfer money to other accounts from the first four checks.

When the checks were discovered to be fraudulent, Bank of America stopped payment on the final two checks and closed Johnson’s account.

Johnson faces up ten years in prison for the uttering counterfeit securities case and up to 20 years for the wire fraud case.

She will be sentenced following a presentence report from the United States Probation Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.