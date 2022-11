GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman was reported missing on Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Patricia Compton, 86, was last seen on 11/8 at 6:20 p.m. in the area of Chipwood Lane in Greenville.

Compton is described as a white female, 5’2″, and 150 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Compton’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.