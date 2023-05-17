GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Women Giving (GWG) announced it has awarded $517,980 in grant funding to six-non profit organizations in Greenville County.

GWG was incepted in 2006 and has awarded 146 grants to 89 non-profit organizations for a collective total of over $8 million.

The 2023 grantees are:

Fostering Great Ideas: $71,468 to hire a second former foster child to serve as a certified life coach for teens aging out of the state foster care system. This grant will enable an additional 43 teens to receive assistance and counseling to guide them toward productive and meaningful lives.

to hire a second former foster child to serve as a certified life coach for teens aging out of the state foster care system. This grant will enable an additional 43 teens to receive assistance and counseling to guide them toward productive and meaningful lives. Greenville County Historic and Natural Resources Trust: $100,000 to preserve farmland with minority owners, a group whose land ownership has declined by 95 percent over the last century. The funds will be used to place conservation easements on 200 acres of farmlands in southern Greenville County.

to preserve farmland with minority owners, a group whose land ownership has declined by 95 percent over the last century. The funds will be used to place conservation easements on 200 acres of farmlands in southern Greenville County. Greenville County Schools Fine Arts Center: $81,085 over two years to expand the Summer Arts program to engage underserved, talented 7 th and 8 th graders in rigorous arts instruction. The expanded program will allow 70 students from Title 1 schools to participate in the summer programs with the goal of achieving acceptance to the Fine Arts Center.

to expand the Summer Arts program to engage underserved, talented 7 and 8 graders in rigorous arts instruction. The expanded program will allow 70 students from Title 1 schools to participate in the summer programs with the goal of achieving acceptance to the Fine Arts Center. New Morning: $90,000 to address the needs of over 30,000 low-income and uninsured women in Greenville County who need access to free and low-cost contraceptive healthcare services with the intent to prevent unintended and mistimed pregnancies. This grant will allow New Morning to serve an additional 3,000 women and train local healthcare workers on contraceptive practices and procurement practices.

to address the needs of over 30,000 low-income and uninsured women in Greenville County who need access to free and low-cost contraceptive healthcare services with the intent to prevent unintended and mistimed pregnancies. This grant will allow New Morning to serve an additional 3,000 women and train local healthcare workers on contraceptive practices and procurement practices. Public Education Partners: $75,427 to fund the third and final year of a pilot program in Greenville County that provides training in Conscious Discipline. This a promising research-based classroom management program that addresses both teacher and student needs to create a healthy learning environment. The grant will fund the program in 27 schools.

to fund the third and final year of a pilot program in Greenville County that provides training in Conscious Discipline. This a promising research-based classroom management program that addresses both teacher and student needs to create a healthy learning environment. The grant will fund the program in 27 schools. Safe Harbor: $100,000 over 2 years to assist in the construction of a new domestic violence shelter and co-located services center that will increase the bed count from 34 to 56, increase the number served by 100 residents and improve services and facilities for domestic violence victims. The GWG grant will fund four (4) two-bedroom/one-bathroom units in the new 45,000-sq.-ft. facility.

More information about the organizations that received 2023 grant funding can be found here.