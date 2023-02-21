GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville’s largest women’s collective giving organization, Greenville Women Giving (GWG) is hosting its annual SHEro campaign.

Greenville Women Giving is a women’s organization that funds Greenville County nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts, education, environment, health, and human services.

GWG provides a meaningful way for everyone in the Greenville community to honor women who have made a positive impact in their lives through its SHEro campaign.

To participate in the SHEro campaign, visit the Greenville Women Giving website and click the “Honor Your SHEro” button on the homepage.

There is no limit to the number of SHEroes an individual may recognize, but each requires a minimum $50 donation.

Donations will be accepted through April 14.