GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville wants to protect what’s left of its open spaces in the area.

Officials are working on a detailed plan now.

“It’s a plan we’re going to put in place for how do we meet one of the third pillars of our GVL 2040 plan, and that is preserving and protecting open spaces and the environment,” said Dorothy Dowe, Greenville City Council member.

“So our comprehensive plan called for us to preserve up to 35 percent of the remaining open land in Greenville,” she said.

“We have roughly 2,700 acres left of developable land,” Dowe said. “So if you figure 35 percent of that, that’s around 900 acres of land. So, if we meet our goal, that would be preserving up to 900 acres.”

According to Greenville 2040’s Comprehensive many people are expected to come in the future. Leaders said they welcome everyone, and they’re working to accommodate that influx, while also preserving open space and land.

“That’s exactly what it is – a delicate balance,” Dowe said. “We expect about 90,000 to the county and we expect to absorb 20,000 of those.”

No matter where you go in the city, you see more people and new places popping up everywhere.

“With so much development happening we’re losing a lot of our environmental assets,” said Sherry Barrett, Land Policy Manager at Upstate Forever.

“Probably one of our most limited resources in the City of Greenville is land at this point,” Dowe said. “We can only grow so much over time through annexation, so our geography is greatly limited.”

“So if we know that we want to preserve up to 35 percent of what’s left – up to 900 acres, then we have to have a plan in place to do that, and how do we prioritize those parcels,” she said. “How are we watching them. How are we targeting them, staying abreast of their availability.”

Dowe said they are considering proximity of available open space to both transit, accessibility, and affordable housing.

She said that one day they can do that is through Greenville’s development codes.

“A lot of that will encourage preservation of open spaces, new communities are built, and to allow that open space to accessible to the public,” Dowe said.

“But another way is for the city to acquire properties as we always have,” she said. “In other words, are they open space that’s close to perhaps some affordable housing that could use the open space near it. Is it close to transit to where people can easily get to it.”

Leaders with Upstate Forever are happy about the work that is being done.

“I would say that the quicker we get on this, to begin to identify those parcels and then incorporate strategies to begin preserving that, and they went over in the council presentation a number of strategies, including setting aside funding in the budget, working with other community partners, and identify places where parks are needed within some of the city neighborhoods that don’t have adequate park space,” Barrett said. “I mean I’m excited about all of those things.”

Dowe said they will purchase some vacant lots and give it to the Greenville Housing Fund.

“We’ll be ranking parcels in open space to look at where does it fit in terms of the city’s objectives, and is it land that were interested in acquiring,” Dowe said. “We don’t have a lot of budget for this, so we have to be very selective in the land that we want to purchase.”

“Some land, we purchase and give to the Greenville Housing Fund to be developed as affordable housing, but some we want to preserve just to have that open space and you know green space preserved in Greenville,” said Dowe.

Josiah Tully lives in Nicholtown and is for affordable housing, but questioned how the city is going to make it all work.

“I like the affordable housing because I know there’s a lot of people that, obviously with the rise in prices, can’t afford to live down here,” Tully said. “And I like having the parks too because I’m from the Pacific Northwest, so I like going on hikes and going to do things outdoors. And I know that a lot of other people enjoy that too.”

“I also know there are a lot of people trying to buy houses too, so it’s going to be interesting to see how they combat all the people trying to buy homes and buy land with saying, ‘we’re going to preserve this land and give it to affordable housing too.’ So I think it’s a mixture of both,” Tully said.

Dowe said the city is getting into the details to make sure things are done right. She also said right now, they have about a million dollars accumulated to acquire open space properties – that money includes $500,000 from last year’s fiscal year and the new one which began on July 1.

“But anyone would tell you that [million dollars] does not go a long way in the City of Greenville,” Dowe added. “Land is extremely expensive here, so now with this strategic plan for identifying parcels and acquiring them, it’ll give us a better way to really assess what kind of budget need is that going to be.”