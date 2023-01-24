GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville says their facility’s outdoor pool has been subject to extensive damage due to break in’s and vandalism.

The large inflatable cover that once covered the pool so that it could be used in the winter months is no longer usable. The bubble when purchased cost over $500,000, so replacing it now is not an option.

“This is now the second such incident in just over two weeks’ time,” President and CEO of YMCA Greenville, Scot Baddley. “The first time it happened, not nearly as concerning. We were able to patch it up, make it work at least get us into the warmer weather. Unfortunately what we see now is complete destruction of the dome.”

With over 6,000 members utilizing the facility, many who used the outdoor pool will now have to drive to Taylor’s or Simpsonville for programs they once had access to in Greenville.

“Everything from swim lessons to water aerobics classes, lap swimmers, those training for a triathlon, or those looking to use low-impact exercise like swimming to better their health so anytime we close part of our y it’s disheartening.” District Executive Director of Caine Halter Family YMCA, Brian Vest said.

The YMCA was already in the process of raising two million dollars in capital funds to build a permanent structure for the outside pool, now they will have to escalate that campaign.

“We are apologizing to our members for the inconvenience,” Vest said. “It is not ideal. they know we don’t want this to be the case. We are going to do everything we can to be creative and make the spaces work that we have. We have a beautiful facility here. There is lots to be done and lots to be enjoyed.”

The YMCA is asking the community if they have seen or heard of anything about who may be responsible for the repeated vandalism, to contact the YMCA and the city of Greenville Police Department. Additionally, if the community would like to help the YMCA with a donation you can text BUBBLE to 91999.