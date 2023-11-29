GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo is asking for help in naming one of it’s newest residents.

Earlier this year, the zoo’s black-and-white colobus monkeys gave birth to a baby boy, and the zoo is ready to name the newborn.

To pick a name, Greenville Zoo has opened a poll on its website.

Voters have a choice between four names: Darwin, Jimiyu, Theodore and Terrence.

Voting will last until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12. As of Wednesday evening, more than 400 votes had been cast. More than half of those for the name Theodore.

You can vote for your favorite name here.