GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Christ Church Episcopal School announced an expansion Thursday which will add several new buildings and 22 acres of land to its Greenville campus.

The expansion will increase the size of the CCES’s campus by almost 30%. There are currently 1,200 students enrolled at the school.

Included in the expansion is a new 22,000 square foot academic building, the Technology, Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (TIDE) Center, and a 90,000 square foot athletic complex.

The Athletic Complex will include two gymnasiums, a strength and conditioning facility, a training room, wrestling room, and modern locker rooms for student athletes.

(From: Christ Church Episcopal School)

A new cafeteria, exercise facilities, health and wellness classrooms, a lower school gym, and studio space will be hosted in a new Wellness Center on campus.

“Each of these additions solves a current need, provides flexibility and space for campus needs of the future, and transforms the campus feel into that of a small college,” said Head of School David Padilla.

Also included in the plans is a new main entrance for the school along Cavalier Drive, another entrance along Mauldin Road, and a loop road connecting all parts of the campus.