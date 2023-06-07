GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City Manager John McDonough announced Wednesday that he will resign after four years with the city.

The City of Greenville said McDonough made the announcement to Mayor Knox White and members of city council.

“I am confident the City of Greenville will continue to flourish under your leadership,” McDonough told council members. “I leave with a sense of fulfillment, knowing that our collective efforts have laid the foundation for a brighter future.”

McDonough oversaw multiple major developments during his time as city manager, including the opening of Unity Park.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the city’s exceptional staff,” said McDonough said. “Their dedication, expertise and tireless efforts have been instrumental in making our city one of the finest in the country.”

The city said McDonough is resigning to pursue a new opportunity.

His last day will be August 11.