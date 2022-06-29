GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Construction continues in the heart of downtown Greenville on the new Grand Bohemian Lodge.

The luxury boutique hotel, alongside of Falls Park, is nearing completion.

“It’s come to fruition now. We are almost there. We are just a few months out now. Really what we are in the phase now is putting in most of our furniture,” said Rob Nagy, General Manager of the Grand Bohemian Lodge. “Most of our team will start occupying that space in mid-July and once that hits, that’s when the creativity starts.”

For months, Nagy and his colleagues have worked to piece together Greenville’s latest project. It’s made up of 187 rooms, multiple bars, a restaurant, spa, and more.

“It is a lodge feel from our antlers, from our natural woods, from our natural crystals that you will see come through, to our natural elements that we use in every aspect and then the art and modern type feel as well,” said Nagy.

From stone architecture to outdoor aesthetics, Nagy told 7NEWS the new Grand Bohemian Lodge was created to flow with the city’s nearby landmarks.

“Really what the lodge has done to this space is create an experience where you are encapsulated by both the river and the two falls; the upper and lower,” said Nagy. “When you get to the back side, and most of the experiences within the lodge, you really feel like you are apart of Greenville, but also the swamp rabbit trail. You are connected with nature.”

On Wednesday, the next phase of the project began: hiring employees.

“With our hiring events, we want to bring them into who we are,” said Nagy.

7NEWS caught up with Joaquina Hicks, one of the hotel’s latest hires.

When asked if she thinks the hotel will benefit the area, she responded, “I think it’s going to be like, dividends. It’s going to be huge. I can’t wait to meet everybody that comes through here. Even if they just come and get a cup of coffee. I just can’t wait to meet everybody.”

From art to culture, the lodge’s general manager said you will see a little bit of everything during your stay.

“Every space that you wonder through, every nook and cranny, from the outdoor space to the restaurant to even just the private dining room, that experience is going to be different in each area,” said Nagy.

The Grand Bohemian Lodge plans to have another hiring event on July 13th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The general manager said they are targeting a late August or early September opening.