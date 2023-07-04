GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville city council has appointed a new city manager, one with planning experience, she hopes will help her further develop the city, based on the community’s needs.

“I think Greenville is a community that I love very deeply,” Greenville City Manager Shannon Lavrin said. “I felt connected to this community from the first time I visited when I came here in January of 2018.”

Shannon Lavrin has served the city in a variety of roles since her move to Greenville from Asheville, North Carolina.

“I previously served as the city’s assistant city manager for about three and a half years prior to,” Lavrin said. “Obviously very excited to have this opportunity to serve the community and very honored that the city council would select me for this position.”

Lavrin has also served Greenville as a development planner and assistant planning and development manager.

She tells us her priorities for the city come directly from Greenville’s 2040 plan, including affordable housing, mobility, and open space.

“I think that it is important that we take our cues from the community and city council and those will be where I focus my priorities,” Lavrin said.

The city’s new zoning code has been a top priority, even while some residents have pushed back.

That new code will soon go into effect on July 15th. Lavrin says it’s vital for the city to keep moving forward and grow responsibility.

She says while some plans might be bold, she believes they will have a positive impact on the community.

“I think it will allow us to do more with affordable housing, to incentivize affordable housing, and to incentivize open space,” Lavrin said. “Those were really two key components of the new zoning code as well as really put a focus on alternative modes of transportation. I am really excited to see the implementation of the code.”

Lavrin also makes history as the city’s first female city manager.