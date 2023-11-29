GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville’s Poinsettia Christmas Parade has been postponed due to the possibility of heavy rain.

The parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 2 will now be held on Saturday, December 9.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

The yearly Christmas parade will travel down Main Street in downtown Greenville.

The Greenville Drive, including owner Craig Brown, manager Iggy Suarez, coach Bob Ripper, and outfielder Kier Meredith, will serve as grand marshals for the parade.

The city will begin closing roads in downtown at noon on December 9.

Here is a map showing the planned road closures for the parade: