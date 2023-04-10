GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Topside Pool Club is scheduled to open for its seventh season on May 5.

Topside’s season will run through September.

The pool club will be open to general members Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will host private events on Mondays through Thursdays.

Topside Pool Club is complete with a swim-up bar for members to get the chance to both lounge and relax, the pool is located on a rooftop along South Main and Falls Street and offers views of Main Street.

Members are granted exclusive access to the club during open hours, which gives members time to swim, sip, and socialize. Guests may only attend when a member has invited them.

There are also a number of members-only events and themed parties held throughout the pool’s season that members have access to.

There are two levels of membership for 2023 – Gold and Platinum. Learn more about these membership levels and apply to be a member on their website.