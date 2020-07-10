Greenwood City Council passes mask mandate for retail stores

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood City Council members voted 5-2 on Thursday to approve an ordinance that will require people to wear face masks inside of retail establishments within the city.

According to the ordinance, customers and employees of retail establishments, including grocery stores, pharmacies, laundromats, hardware stores and other retail places of business, will be required to face coverings.

The ordinance states that masks are required inside of restaurants at all times unless someone is sitting down and eating.

Masks will not be required when people are walking on sidewalks as long as they are able to keep a six feet distance from others, according to the ordinance. While they are not required, they are recommended.

What happens if people do not follow the mandate?

City leaders said they plan to educate people on the benefits of wearing a mask and on DHEC’s research about how masks may help stop the spread of COVID-19.

If the same person continues to refuse to wear a mask inside of stores and restaurants, they may be fined up to $100 per incident. Businesses can be fined up to $500 per incident. Businesses have the right to ask someone to leave the establishment if they refuse to wear a mask, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance will go into effect on Monday, July 13.

