GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County announced on Sunday that Council Chairman Steven J. Brown has died.

The county posted the announcement on it’s Facebook page on Sunday, stating that “Chairman Brown was a true advocate, visionary, and leader for Greenwood County. He always placed the best interest of the citizens foremost in his heart and mind.”

Brown had served on the county council for eight years.

The Greenwood County Government’s entire post can be seen below: