GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Kenneth Ray Hughes, 28, was last seen walking through the woods in the area of Ridge Rd and Rush Rd in Hodges on November 16th.

Anyone with any information on Hughes’ whereabouts can contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632 or by dialing 911.