GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has been fired following a DUI related crash.

The Greenwood Police Department responded to the crash Thursday involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was an off-duty deputy.

During the investigation, police noticed the deputy was intoxicated.

Naaman Lukie was charged with driving under the influence.

Lukie has been fired, according to the sheriff’s office.