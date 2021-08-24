Greenwood Co. employee found dead at home, SLED investigating

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said a Greenwood County employee was found dead Tuesday morning at their home.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said they were conducting a welfare check at a home on Augusta Circle around 8:00am when the person was found dead.

The sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to investigate due to the person being an employee of Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Coroner identified the person as 50-year-old Jonathan Pressley Wells.

The coroner did not say how Wells died but said the death is being investigated as a homicide.