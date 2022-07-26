GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County leaders are working to minimize the risk of disasters and damages across the county through their latest hazard plan.

“We know we’re going to get tornadoes. We know we’re going to get flooding. We know we’re going to have fires,” said Jamie Parrish, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

Parrish said events like tornadoes, severe weather, and ice storms are some of the common disasters in the area.

The hazard mitigation plan outlines response strategies for natural and manmade disasters in hopes of protecting the people who live here.

“We know that we’re going to have those disasters happen, so we’re basically just trying to plan for those and reduce the risk of having potential loss of life and property,” said Parrish.

The plan lists strategies and projects that could help lessen the impact, which Parrish said can pay off.

“For every dollar that we spend to mitigate the hazard, we can save six dollars in recovery,” said Parrish, citing a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) study.

She also said this plan helps agencies apply for and receive FEMA grants. The grants can help fund projects, make improvements, and reduce the risks of damage to infrastructure and loss of life.

“I really hope that we have a lot of grants come out of this, that people really take this plan and use it to the best of their ability, and apply for the grants, and get that money from FEMA to help try to make Greenwood county better,” said Parrish.

She said both the county and city have adopted the new hazard mitigation plan. Greenwood CPW will also consider adopting the plan at its meeting on Thursday.

The county’s previous plan was approved in 2015. Parrish said this current plan was supposed to be approved in 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This plan will be in place until 2027.