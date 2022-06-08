GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County is working to connect people to jobs.

“Employers are eager to higher now,” said Ann Skinner, the workforce development director for SC Works. “They are trying to find people.”

Starting this week, residents can get free rides to the SC Works job center in Greenwood, using the MAT Trans Program.

“SC Works can help people connect with employers. People who are looking for work, they are trying to get back to work as soon as possible, they are trying to find a higher wage,” said Skinner.

Through the MAT Trans program people can typically request rides to places like the grocery store, pharmacy, or bank within a 4-mile radius of the Greenwood County Courthouse. Now, SC Works is an approved trip location.

“They can come, they can look at job listings, they can look at profiles of companies, they can do their resume, they can apply online,” said Skinner.

Greenwood County Economic Development Director James Bateman said it comes at an important time.

“We’ve announced the most jobs created in Greenwood County in 13 years this past year,” said Bateman.

He said new and expanding companies will create nearly 600 jobs in the county over the next few years.

“That has been one of the obstacles, a lack of transportation for people that are seeking jobs and how are we going to fill all the new jobs that have been announced by our new and expanding companies,” said Bateman.

He also said it helps employers, by expanding the candidate pool and creating more reliable transportation.

“Now, people can get a ride at no charge to the SC Works center, apply for those jobs once they’re posted and go to work at this companies,” said Bateman.

People need to set up an appointment to access services and help at SC Works. MAT Trans trips must also be requested in advance.

County leaders said SC Works trips are free, thanks to a Duke Energy grant. For all other rides, it costs $1 for a one-way trip and $2 for round-trip.