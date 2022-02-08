Greenwood Co. leaders introduce new system to help voters find information, resources

GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A new system is helping Greenwood County voters get accurate election information.

“It’s really easy,” said Lelion Elledge, the assistant director for Greenwood County voter registration. “One word and you sign up.”

Leaders are introducing a new system to help Greenwood County voters get election information.

“I think more and more people are using cell phones. For example, when we’re doing their file, when they update, it’s always a cell phone rather than a home phone,” said Elledge.

The system is called ‘Text My Gov.’ Now, people can send text messages with keywords and receive links to resources.

“It is extremely convenient,” said Connie Moody, the Director of Voter Registration & Elections for Greenwood County. “If a voter wanted to request an absentee ballot, they can actually text “absentee” to the system, and it would send them to a link where they can apply for an absentee ballot,” said Moody.

People in Greenwood can also use it to check if they’re registered, change their address, find results, and sign up to be a poll worker. Moody believes it’s going to help a lot voters, including people who can’t or don’t want to go into an office during the pandemic.

“I think it would be advantageous especially to our voters who work long hours or who are working during our business hours. It would be advantageous to our students, our senior population,” said Moody.

For people who use the system, it’s going to make getting help easier, especially on busy days.

“On Election Day, I think it would be extremely helpful to our voters and it’s also going to cut out a lot of phone calls to the office,” said Moody.

The election commission is using the system for the next two years, during important elections cycles.

“We have the Governor [election] now in 2022, and there’s a lot of interest in this and I think the timing is impeccable. Then, we’ll have the Presidential [election] in 2024,” said Elledge.

Leaders said it could help more people get out and vote.

“The easier you make it for them, the more people you get involved,” said Elledge.

It’s free and easy to sign up. People who live in Greenwood County can text “Greenwood Voter” to 91896 or send the message “Hi” to (864) 971-3777.

Moody said the ‘Text My Gov’ system cost $5,000 and is funded through American Rescue Plan Act money, since it’s going to help people affected by the pandemic who can’t come into the office for help.