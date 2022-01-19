Greenwood Co. leaders prepare for more winter weather, plan to work together again

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some emergency crews are preparing for another potential round of snow. Greenwood leaders said teamwork is a part of their planning process and they are recognizing emergency crews and volunteers for their response during winter weather over the weekend.

“Kudos to everyone,” said George McKinney, the emergency management coordinator.

Some of the challenges first responders faced during the winter weather were broken tree limbs and downed power lines.

“We worked all day, until about 4:30 on Sunday afternoon, getting the trees and stuff out of the roads,” said McKinnery

Greenwood County leaders said crews were ready to help after planning last week.

“We started out actually last Thursday, getting everybody on board, making sure we were prepped,” said McKinney.

As snow started to fall, leaders said crews were ready to go for a busy day.

Derek oliver, emergency services director, greenwood county

“We ran 111 calls on the fire side, and then on the ems side I believe it was somewhere in the ballpark of 59,” said Derek Oliver, the emergency services director. “That’s probably a 10 percent increase for the EMS side.”

Leaders said part of their plan was to work together.

“We had a great group, from our public works, to DOT, state level, the county level, private, volunteer fire departments, EMS, everyone. We worked really well together,” said McKinney.

Oliver said the hard work from crews is appreciated.

“I know it was difficult, it was cold. Everybody’s freezing, wet, it’s rainy out then it was snowing,” said Oliver.

Now, McKinney said crews are looking forward to the potential for more snow on Friday and met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the plan.

“It’s easier to back off than it is to try to have to expand so we were prepared real well. We’re looking now, they’re saying one to three inches, very little ice, so we’ll look at that about one to three, we’ll prepare for that,” said McKinney.

McKinney said crews will be ready to go later this week, if needed.