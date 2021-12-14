Greenwood Co. leaders work to fight illegal dumping, track down people who toss trash

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County leaders said Tuesday illegal dumping is a growing issue across the area.

Amber Nappier is the litter prevention coordinator for Greenwood County and works to fight illegal dumping.

“Illegal dumping has been going on for a long time now. It’s definitely a big issue, but it’s definitely not just Greenwood County, it’s all over South Carolina,” said Nappier.

She takes calls, watches cameras and tries to track down people who toss trash along roads.

“A lot of the times it’s convenience, and it might be ignorance as well,” said Nappier.

She said some days and specific areas are hotspots, like near the nine free drop-off sites across Greenwood County.

“We found a locked gate,” said Chris Creech, who tried to drop items off at the convenience center on Tedards Store Road on Tuesday.

The Tedards Store Road site is one of many that’s closed twice a week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s not a huge inconvenience, it’s not a big enough inconvenience for me to break the law and dump on the side of the road,” said Creech.

He said he’s waiting until the site reopens or will find another drop-off site. For those who do dump items, Nappier said it creates problems for clean up.

“What people don’t understand is there’s no litter crew right now. We’re looking into it, but the people who are picking stuff off the road is sometimes me,” said Nappier.

She said she’s had some success thanks to neighbors and people who report illegal dumping. Two litter summons were issued this past weekend.

“So that made my list a good bit shorter, but it’s a steady thing, unfortunately,” said Nappier.

Nappier said fines for illegal dumping can range between $100 and $1,000.

If you would like to volunteer to pick up litter and trash across the county, call (864) 942-8705.